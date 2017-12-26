Jim Jones' mother's home burned down on Christmas Day

Jim Jones posted to his Instagram account with sad news. His mother's home burned down on Christmas day. The emotional rapper kept it positive saying "But the best gift of all that my family is together. Everybody is safe. It's just crazy."

Remaining optimistic, Jones also says: "Sometimes, you just gotta count your blessings. The one blessing we have is, we got my family. We can always buy new houses, new cars, new everything, but we can't buy a new family. So maybe this is a time when we can be closer together."



Jim Jones statement on mother's home burning down.

"Today I was blessed wit th greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and tht is my family gettin out of th house safe sound n wit out injuries We can always buy new houses new cars new evrything but we can't buy a new family On th flip side watchin my momma house burn touch my soul in ways I couldn't imagine I wasn't raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash If u know me then u know I'm gonna buy my family th biggest house I can afford and fill it wit more love The devil is always workin but so is my God I got faith Merry Christmas."