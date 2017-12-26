Follow us
Jim Jones' mother's home burned down on Christmas Day

The rapper remained optimistic after watching his mother's home burned down.
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images - NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Recording artist Jim Jones attends the Sony Entertainment press conference to announce the return of &#39;Hip Hop Monologues: Inside the Life &amp; Mind of Jim Jones&#39; at 37 Arts Theatre on March 23, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
Univision Radio
Dec 26 | 12:58 PM EST
Jim Jones posted to his Instagram account with sad news. His mother's home burned down on Christmas day. The emotional rapper kept it positive saying "But the best gift of all that my family is together. Everybody is safe. It's just crazy."

Remaining optimistic, Jones also says: "Sometimes, you just gotta count your blessings. The one blessing we have is, we got my family. We can always buy new houses, new cars, new everything, but we can't buy a new family. So maybe this is a time when we can be closer together."


Jim Jones statement on mother's home burning down.

"Today I was blessed wit th greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and tht is my family gettin out of th house safe sound n wit out injuries We can always buy new houses new cars new evrything but we can't buy a new family On th flip side watchin my momma house burn touch my soul in ways I couldn't imagine I wasn't raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash If u know me then u know I'm gonna buy my family th biggest house I can afford and fill it wit more love The devil is always workin but so is my God I got faith Merry Christmas."


