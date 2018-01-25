Jennifer Lopez and Drake both working with Bad Bunny

While it is common for exes to feel the need to "one up" each other after breaking up, it usually ends up in heartbreak. In this case, we may just end up with some amazing music.

This past Saturday night, Jennifer Lopez caught up with Latin trap artist Bad Bunny backstage at the Calibash festival where they talked about collaborating on a song together. Seems innocent enough, right? Yeah, except three days later, Bunny posted a video hanging out with J. Lo's ex, Drake. Now, the video is causing people to speculate that the two may also be working on a project together. "Yo Drake, do you have anything you want to say to my Latin babies?" Bunny asks. "Hey, I'm on the way," Dreezy teases.

👑 @champagnepapi A post shared by 🏌BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on Jan 25, 2018 at 12:03am PST

Back in December 2016, rumors that the two were dating started when J. Lo posted what appeared to be a photo of she and Dreezy cuddling. (For those of you all keeping track, this happened before she became official with her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.)

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Although the photo was posted over a year ago, Drake does not seem to be entirely over it. This past week, Drake released his 'Scary Hours' album that appears to confirm the dating rumors. On the song In ' Free Smoke,' he raps, “I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back.” On the song 'Tennage Fever,' Drake also samples J. Lo's hit song “If You Had My Love.”

Neither collaboration has been officially announced, however if both projects do happen, this is one "Battle of the Exes' we can get behind.