Iggy Azalea and Quavo release 'Savior'

Iggy Azalea is back with her new single, 'Savior.' Fans have been anxiously awaiting for her Quavo collaboration ever since she announced it on January 25.

Feb 2nd! A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 24, 2018 at 9:04pm PST

Watch the full lyric video below:

WARNING: This video contains mature language.



Even though the official music video has not been released yet, we have an odd theory that it will involve a pizza party. The day before releasing the lyric video, Iggy posted three consecutive clips where she struts to the song poolside and features the hashtag #pizzaismysavior.