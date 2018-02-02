Iggy Azalea and Quavo release 'Savior'

Photo: YouTube: Iggy Azalea - Rapper Iggy Azalea appears in the lyric video for 'Savior' featuing Quavo.
By:
Colleen BakerFeb 2 | 3:58 PM EST
Iggy Azalea is back with her new single, 'Savior.' Fans have been anxiously awaiting for her Quavo collaboration ever since she announced it on January 25.
Watch the full lyric video below:
WARNING: This video contains mature language.
Even though the official music video has not been released yet, we have an odd theory that it will involve a pizza party. The day before releasing the lyric video, Iggy posted three consecutive clips where she struts to the song poolside and features the hashtag #pizzaismysavior.
Is there a pizza pool party with Quavo in our near future? We shall see. Either way, the song is already climbing up the charts. Azalea took to her Instagram to thank her followers for their support.