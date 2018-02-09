Hip Hop legend Lovebug Starski dead at 57

The hip hop community is mourning the loss of Lovebug Starski. Starki helped develop hip hop from the Bronx back in the late 1970's.

Starski suffered from a heart attack in Las Vegas at the age of 57, according to his manager.

The DJ and rapper helped coin the phrase "hip hop" when the culture was blooming in the late 70's. Starski was featured on Notorious B.I.G's track "Juicy" and Q-Tip's "Life is Better."