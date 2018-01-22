Happy 28th birthday, Logic!

In honor of his big day, we decided to recap our favorite tracks from the '1-800-273-8255' rapper
Photo: Facebook: Logic - Rapper Logic posts a photo to his Facebook page on November 24, 2017. This year, Logic is nominated for three Grammys and will perform his hit song <i>&#39;1-800-273-8255&#39;</i> alongside Khalid and Alessia Cara on stage at the awards show on Sunday, January 28.
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 22

Rapper Logic has already managed to take the music scene by storm at such a young age. This year, he is nominated for three Grammys and will take the stage to perform his hit ' 1-800-273-8255'.

In honor of his 28th birthday, we decided to countdown some of our favorite tracks.

6) 'Buried Alive'


5) 'Young Jesus' (featuring Big Lenbo)


4) 'Take It Back'


4) 'Everybody'

4) 'Black Spiderman' - (featuring Damian Lemar Hudson)


3) 'Ballin' (featuring Castro)


2) '5 AM'

1) '1-800-273-8255' (featuing Alessia Cara and Khalid)

