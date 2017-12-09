G-Eazy releases 'The Beautiful and The Damned' tracklist

Photo: Instagram: G-Eazy - Musicians G-Eazy (back) posts a romantic photo of him and Halsey (front) to his Instagram account. The <i>'No Limit' </i>rapper published the photo to promote the real-life couple's new single, <i>'Him & I,'</i> which appears on Eazy's upcoming album <i>'The Beautiful and The Damned.'</i>
G-Eazy has a lot to celebrate.
First off, the rapper just released the official tracklist for his upcoming album, 'The Beautiful and The Damned.'
Eazy also released his second single, 'Him & I,' featuring real-life girlfriend Halsey.
Halsey shared a behind the scenes video of the couple listening to the finished song together for the first time.
Aside from that, Eazy also caught up with Cardi B last night at the TIDAL X: Moschino event in Miami to celebrate their single, 'No Limit' reaching Platinum status.
'The Beautiful and The Damned' drops on December 15.