G-Eazy releases 'The Beautiful and The Damned' tracklist

Eazy has also debuted the music video for his second single, 'Him & I,' featuring girlfriend Halsey
Photo: Instagram: G-Eazy - Musicians G-Eazy (back) posts a romantic photo of him and Halsey (front) to his Instagram account. The <i>&#39;No Limit&#39; </i>rapper published the photo to promote the real-life couple&#39;s new single, <i>&#39;Him &amp; I,&#39;</i> which appears on Eazy&#39;s upcoming album <i>&#39;The Beautiful and The Damned.&#39;</i>
By:
Univision
Dec 9 | 2:44 PM EST
Share

G-Eazy has a lot to celebrate.

First off, the rapper just released the official tracklist for his upcoming album, 'The Beautiful and The Damned.'

Eazy also released his second single, 'Him & I,' featuring real-life girlfriend Halsey.


Keep mobbin it’s just me and my chick, fuck the world we jus gon keep gettin rich...

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

Halsey shared a behind the scenes video of the couple listening to the finished song together for the first time.

Aside from that, Eazy also caught up with Cardi B last night at the TIDAL X: Moschino event in Miami to celebrate their single, 'No Limit' reaching Platinum status.



'The Beautiful and The Damned' drops on December 15.

