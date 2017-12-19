Follow us
G-Eazy debuts 'No Limit Remix' music video

Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Juicy J and Belly all make appearances in the music video
Photo: YouTube: G-Eazy - (Left to right: Cardi B, G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky in the music video for the &#39;No Limit&#39; remix
By:
Univision Radio
Dec 19 | 6:51 PM EST
G-EAZY is on fire!

The 'Him & I' rapper just dropped the music video for his smash hit 'No Limit' remix and people are loving it!

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

Eazy just announced the music video debut with an Instagram picture with Cardi B and A$AP Rocky.

No Limit video out now 🔥🔥🔥

Cardi also took to her Instagram page to share her part of the explosive video. It is sexy. It is raw. It is 100% Cardi perfection.


