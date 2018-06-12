Hip Hop
Future performs "Nowhere" on Kimmel
The song is straight from the Superfly soundtrack
Univision Radio,Jun 12, 2018 – 12:30 PM EDT
Future took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel to promote his new song "Nowhere." The song right off of the Superfly soundtrack.
Future walks on to the stage wearing a hoodie and sunglasses performing in front of TV screens.
Superfly is a reboot of the 1972 classic film "Super Fly" with Trevor Jackson who plays Youngblood Priest.