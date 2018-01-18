French Montana premieres 'Famous' music video

The 'Unforgettable' rapper takes us on a trip to Morocco in his latest music video
Photo: YouTube: French Montana - Rapper French Montana appears in the music video for his song, <i>&#39;Famous.&#39;</i> The music video was shot on location in Morocco.
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 18 | 12:47 PM EST

French Montana has just released the music video for 'Famous,' - the second single off his 'Jungle Rules' album.

Shot on location in Montana's home country of Morocco, this video highlights the beautiful people and places of North Africa. (Montana immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 13 years old.)

Watch the full music video below:

