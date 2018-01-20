Fredo Santana dead at 27

The news of Derrick Coleman a.k.a. Fredo Santana came from Maxo Kream's Instagram saying: "Damn man I'm lost for words right now I'm cryin my a*s off Fredo I love yi B**ch a real Savage."

TMZ reports that Santana had a fatal seizure and was found by his girlfriend at approximately 11:30pm January 19th.

Back in October 2017, Santana had been rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with kidney & liver failure. This was caused by drug abuse and drinking a lot of lean.

Santana leaves a 8 month-old son.

Hip Hop community sends their condolences

😢😢😢 Rest In Peace Santana A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:35am PST