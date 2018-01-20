Fredo Santana dead at 27

By:
Univision RadioJan 20 | 9:57 AM EST
The news of Derrick Coleman a.k.a. Fredo Santana came from Maxo Kream's Instagram saying: "Damn man I'm lost for words right now I'm cryin my a*s off Fredo I love yi B**ch a real Savage."
TMZ reports that Santana had a fatal seizure and was found by his girlfriend at approximately 11:30pm January 19th.
Back in October 2017, Santana had been rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with kidney & liver failure. This was caused by drug abuse and drinking a lot of lean.
Santana leaves a 8 month-old son.
Hip Hop community sends their condolences