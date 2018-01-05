'Finesse' gets fierce female makeover

Photo: Instagram: Missy Elliott / YouTube: Bruno Mars / Instagram: Nicki Minaj - Missy Elliott, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are among a few of the female hip hop artists featured on the <i>'Finesse - Female Rap Megamix.'</i>
Bruno Mars' and Cardi B's hit 'Finesse' is already taking off like wildfire.
As fans swarm the internet with love for the 90s-inspired track, one fan has gone above and beyond.
Florida music maker amorphous reimagined the entire track by adding cut ins from some of hip hops leading ladies: Nicki Minaj, Queen Latifah, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliott, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, Lil' Kim and Lauryn Hill. He uploaded his version of the song onto his bandcamp page and it went instantly viral.
Check out his remix here:
WARNING: The content in this article contains mature content.