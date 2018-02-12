Eminem releases "River" teaser for music video featuring Ed Sheeran

Eminem just dropped a video that looked like it was filmed with an old school VHS camcorder. Each subject was asked a question. One video clip showed a mystery woman being asked by a man off camera: "How would you describe your relationship with men?"

Another clip showed Eminem himself being asked: "What does love mean to you?"Eminem sits quietly, then the video cuts to when Slim Shady talking to the camera: "My personal life is not exactly a highlight reel."

The last clip in the teaser shows Ed Sheeran go on camera saying: "If you don't have the trust element, you're f***ed."

WARNING: The video below contains strong language - viewer discretion advised





It should all make sense when Eminem drops the Un-Valentines full video on Wednesday, February 14th.