Eminem debuts 'Revival' album cover over Detroit skyline

Photo: Eminem.com - Rapper Eminem revealed the cover for his highly anticipated album, <i>'Revival'</i> on Wednesday, DInsecember 6 by broadcasting the artwork along the walls of a select few buildings in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
Eminem is going big and going home!
Slim surprised his fans by lighting up his hometown of Detroit to promote his new song and the pre-order of his new album 'Revival' - both of which go live tonight.
The 'Stan' rapper took to his Instagram page to make the announcement world wide.
Just check out some of these photos!
No word yet as to which song off the official tracklist will be the second single.
We cannot wait!
The album drops on December 15.