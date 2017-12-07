Follow us
Listen 98.5 The Beat
Listen 98.5 The Beat

Eminem debuts 'Revival' album cover over Detroit skyline

Slim Shady unveiled the album artwork in anticipation of tonight's new single release and album pre-order
Photo: Eminem.com - Rapper Eminem revealed the cover for his highly anticipated album, <i>&#39;Revival&#39;</i> on Wednesday, DInsecember 6 by broadcasting the artwork along the walls of a select few buildings in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
By:
Univision
Dec 7 | 4:27 PM EST
Share

Eminem is going big and going home!

Slim surprised his fans by lighting up his hometown of Detroit to promote his new song and the pre-order of his new album 'Revival' - both of which go live tonight.

The 'Stan' rapper took to his Instagram page to make the announcement world wide.

Just check out some of these photos!

No word yet as to which song off the official tracklist will be the second single.


12/15

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

We cannot wait!

The album drops on December 15.



Post by BET.


Artículos Relacionados
  1. 'Bodak Yellow' turns New York subway station into a dance party
  2. Tyrese says that "Four Brothers" sequel script is almost finished
  3. LL Cool J makes history as first rapper to accept Kennedy Center Honor
  4. Migos' MotorSport hit a milestone
  5. Joyner Lucas' 'I'm Not Racist' video makes powerful political statement