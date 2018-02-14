Eminem and Ed Sheeran drop 'River' music video

Photo: YouTube: Eminem - (Left to right:) Singer Ed Sheeran and rapper Eminem appear in the music video for 'River.' The music video premiered on Feburary 14, 2018.
By:
Colleen BakerFeb 14 | 12:57 PM EST
Eminem and Ed Sheeran have just dropped the music video for 'River.'
The dark music video gives us an intimate look at a rocky relationship. The lyrics and music video allude to Eminem getting involved with a woman while she already has a boyfriend, only to find out that she gets pregnant.
Watch the full music video below.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.