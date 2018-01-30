DMX is back in jail after failing drug tests

The 47-year-old rapper had tested positive for oplates, cocaine, and oxycodone which violated the terms of probation from his tax evasion case.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Blase said that the rapper was seen at a St. Louis airport preaching about God and witnesses claim he was drinking and buying drinks for others.

Apart of X's probation is that alcohol is prohibited while completing rehab while on house arrest.

Back in November 2017, DMX had a plea deal with tax evasion which he faces 40 years in prison for 14 counts of fraud but now looking at a 5 year sentence.