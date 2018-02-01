DJ Automatic to headline Big Game party in Minneapolis

As San Antonio fans get ready for the Big Game on Sunday, one of our own will be in Minneapolis celebrating in style.
98.5 The Beat's resident morning DJ Automatic has been selected to headline the star-studded 'Leather and Laces' event.
The event, which is known as "the longest running Super Bowl party," has been going on 15 years. This year will mark Automatic's 7th time mixing at the event.
One of the biggest draws of the event is that celebrities come from all over the US to attend. Everyone from Justin Bieber to Steven Tyler have made appearances at the party throughout the years.
While mingling amongst celebrities is never a bad thing, Automatic says there is a bigger reason to be excited to mix at the event.
“Growing up in Minnesota, I always knew I wanted to be a DJ,” Automatic said. “So now, to be able to return to my home state for an event like the Super Bowl is an incredible feeling.”