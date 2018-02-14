DJ Automatic premieres 'Music Snob' mixtape

The monthly mix tape series kicked off on February 14 with a Valentines Day-themed duets playlist
Photo: Instagram: DJ Automatic - The Beat's DJ Automatic releases the first installation of his 'Music Snob' mixtape series. The monthly series will focus on Automatic's personal favorite tracks that may not be featured on the radio or played in the mainstream music scene.
By:
Colleen Baker
Feb 14 | 10:26 AM EST

Valentine's Day just got a little more hip hop thanks to DJ Automatic.

The Beat's resident DJ has just premiered the first mixtape of his 'Music Snob' music series. The first installation of the collection kicked off on Feburary 14 with a Valentine's Day, duets-themed playlist.

The mixtape features underground, uncensored duets from artists like Miguel, Drake, Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchis.

Check out the full 'Duets' mixtape here.

The next mix - featuring a Spring theme - drops on March 15.

Artículos Relacionados

  1. Eminem releases "River" teaser for music video featuring Ed Sheeran
  2. Hip Hop legend Lovebug Starski dead at 57
  3. DJ Automatic to headline Big Game party in Minneapolis
  4. Kylie Jenner reveals daughter's name
  5. Kendrick Lamar and SZA premiere 'All The Stars' music video