DJ Automatic premieres 'Music Snob' mixtape

Photo: Instagram: DJ Automatic - The Beat's DJ Automatic releases the first installation of his 'Music Snob' mixtape series. The monthly series will focus on Automatic's personal favorite tracks that may not be featured on the radio or played in the mainstream music scene.
By:
Colleen BakerFeb 14 | 10:26 AM EST
Valentine's Day just got a little more hip hop thanks to DJ Automatic.
The Beat's resident DJ has just premiered the first mixtape of his 'Music Snob' music series. The first installation of the collection kicked off on Feburary 14 with a Valentine's Day, duets-themed playlist.
The mixtape features underground, uncensored duets from artists like Miguel, Drake, Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchis.
Check out the full 'Duets' mixtape here.
The next mix - featuring a Spring theme - drops on March 15.