Dice SoHo visits the Dana Cortez Show

Photo: Instagram: DJ Automatic - Houston rapper Dice SoHo poses for a photo with DJ Automatic, Dana Cortez and Anthony A. SoHo just dropped his new single, <i>'Giraffe.'</i>
By:
Colleen BakerJan 22 | 10:48 AM EST
As 2017 came to a close, we asked the Dana Cortez Show to recap their favorite songs of year, and to predict which artists are "going to pop" in 2018. (One of Dana's picks was none other than Houston rapper Dice SoHo. (Fast forward to the 3:45 mark to listen to Dana explain why she chose Dice.)
As it turns out, Dana may have called it.
Dice just released his latest single 'Giraffe' and it is already taking off like wildfire.
Check out the exclusive interview with Dice below:
WARNING: This video may contain mature material.
Listen to the full song below: