Ciara dances to Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi'

The power of Cardi B knows no bounds.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has been embraced by nearly everyone in the music industry - from Ed Sheeran to Kaskade.

Now, it seems Ciara is the latest celeb who also seems to love Bardi.

The 'Goodies' singer shared a video of herself getting down to Bardi's hit, 'Bartier Cardi.'

Cardi then shared the video to her Instagram page.

As the song climbs the charts, fans have been anxiously waiting for Cardi and 21 Savage to release the music video. Cardi teased the video several weeks ago after she had gotten home from the hospital after suffering from an unexpected allergic reaction.

Until then, you can listen to the full version of the song below:

