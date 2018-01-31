Childish Gambino animated in smartphone ad

There is no doubt that Childish Gambino fans think his talent is out of this world.

Apple seems to agree. The tech giant recently animated the 'Redbone' singer as an alien character in an effort to promote the "Animoji" feature on the iPhone X.

Gambino's career is certainly hitting all the right notes. Aside from starring as 'Simba' in the 2019 remake of 'The Lion King,' he just took home his first Grammy and got the chance to perform during the live telecast.



Listen to the entire song below: