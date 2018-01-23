Cardi B thanks fans for emotional support

The 'Finesse' rapper also talks about her goals for 2018
Photo: Instagram: Cardi B - Rapper Cardi B posts a video to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 3, 2018.
Colleen Baker
Jan 23 | 5:17 PM EST

Fans of Cardi B know that she says it like it is.

In her latest post on Instagram, the 'Finesse' rapper took a minute to thank fans for their support.

Watch the full video below.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

In the video, Bardi also mentions the string of fans that have been getting tattoos of her. She has been sharing the photos of them on her social media.



