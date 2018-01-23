Cardi B thanks fans for emotional support

I had to make this video because i really want to thank my fans for giving me strength .You guys really uplift me when i feel my lowest .Its something that not even money can do for you.People be writing paragraphs me on how confident and and how good i make them feel but you guys give me that feeling as well .Thank you so so much. #Bardigang ....You guys are my third cousins😂😂😩😩support and uplift your favorite artist ,actors ,IG personality TRUST ME!! They need all the love and support from they fans !

