Cardi B defends Offset following release from jail

Despite Offset’s release after posting bail, he is still facing four criminal charges; each of which is being fought by Cardi B and the couple’s lawyer, Drew Findling. What started as a traffic stop ended with Offset being charged with improper lane change, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Police claim after stopping Offset for crossing over a solid yellow line, they smelt marijuana and began conducting a search of the vehicle. However, despite allegedly smelling marijuana coming from the car and even finding less than an ounce in their search, they did not conduct a field sobriety test. Failing to conduct the test has of course raised suspicions among fans, Findling and Cardi.

Both agree that the rapper’s arrest is a result of police targeting him for being a rich black man. “It’s a common theme,” Findling commented, “We’re talking about a young, African American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry. Unfortunately, people in this genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity... And that is a sad statement.”

Cardi agrees with Findling’s statement and confided in close friends that Offset owns no firearms. Both believe police were just looking for an excuse to arrest him. “He did not commit any traffic offense and he certainly was not in possession of any weapons,” Findling said in an interview. “This was an improper arrest and I believe in his innocence.”