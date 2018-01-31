Cardi B and other celebs appear in Amazon commercial

Anthony Hopkins, Rebel Wilson and Gordon Ramsay also make cameos in the TV spot
Photo: YouTube: CommercialTime - Rapper Cardi B appears in a commercial for Amazon.com. The TV spot will air on Sunday, February 4, 2018 during the Big Game where the New England Patriots will go head to head with the Philadelphia Eagles.
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 31 | 4:39 PM EST

Fans of Cardi B will get to see her during the Big Game this weekend.

The rapper appears alongside Rebel Wilson, Gordon Ramsay and Sir Anthony Hopkins in a commercial for Amazon.

Watch the full commercial below:


Bardi teased the spot yesterday when she posted a teaser video on Instagram.

Washpoppin this weekend @Amazon?? #ad

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

No word yet on whether or not the stars will actually be attending the showdown on Sunday, but we have a feeling Wilson might be there. Earlier this month, the 'Pitch Perfect' star posted a photo of she and her castmates attending a Los Angeles Rams game where they got to hang out with Snoop Dogg.

