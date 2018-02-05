Cardi B and her publicist sing a cappella version of 'MotorSport'

It's 'MotorSport' like you have never heard before
Photo: Instagram: Cardi B - Rapper Cardi B and her publicist Patientce Foster sing an a capella version of Cardi's hit song, 'MotorSport.'
Colleen Baker
Feb 5 | 2:45 PM EST

We never thought we would hear 'MotorSport' sung a cappella before.

Thankfully, Cardi B began secretly recording a video of her publicist, Patientce Foster, singing her hit song 'MotorSport.' Then, Bardi quickly joined in.


These two killed it. Maybe if we pray hard enough we can get them to do an a cappella version of 'Finesse' where Bruno Mars joins in. (The two did just announce they are going on tour together.)


But anyway, can we also just take a moment to appreciate how much these two slay?



Listen to the original Migos track featuring Cardi and Nicki Minaj below.

WARNING: This video contains mature content.

