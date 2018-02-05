Cardi B and her publicist sing a cappella version of 'MotorSport'

We never thought we would hear 'MotorSport' sung a cappella before.
Thankfully, Cardi B began secretly recording a video of her publicist, Patientce Foster, singing her hit song 'MotorSport.' Then, Bardi quickly joined in.
These two killed it. Maybe if we pray hard enough we can get them to do an a cappella version of 'Finesse' where Bruno Mars joins in. (The two did just announce they are going on tour together.)
But anyway, can we also just take a moment to appreciate how much these two slay?
This is the day that the Lord has made!! So grateful to be experiencing these moments for life with these two individuals!! To have both of my clients nominated for the most distinguished award and honor in music today is a phenomenal feeling!! To be a part of this day, apart of creating history is such a blessing I can only thank God!! Tune in tonight to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards!
Listen to the original Migos track featuring Cardi and Nicki Minaj below.
WARNING: This video contains mature content.