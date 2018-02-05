Cardi B and Hennessy are #SisterGoals

Photo: Instagram: Hennessy Carolina - Hennessy Carolina posts a throwback photo to her Instagram account. The photo features her and her sister, rapper Cardi B.
By:
Colleen BakerFeb 5 | 5:37 PM EST
Meet Cardi B's younger sister: Hennessy Carolina.
Most people found out about Hennessy when Cardi brought her up during her viral interview with Jimmy Fallon.
There are about a million reasons why we love these two together. Here are just a few:
1) Their #throwbackthursday game is always on point.
2) They both slay on the red carpet.
3) They both support each other.
4) They are both fierce as hell.
WARNING: These videos contain mature content.
These two are serious #sistergoals.