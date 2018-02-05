Cardi B and Hennessy are #SisterGoals

Female fierceness runs in the family
Photo: Instagram: Hennessy Carolina - Hennessy Carolina posts a throwback photo to her Instagram account. The photo features her and her sister, rapper Cardi B.
Colleen Baker
Feb 5 | 5:37 PM EST

Meet Cardi B's younger sister: Hennessy Carolina.

Most people found out about Hennessy when Cardi brought her up during her viral interview with Jimmy Fallon.

There are about a million reasons why we love these two together. Here are just a few:

1) Their #throwbackthursday game is always on point.

DAY 1 (literally )😂

2) They both slay on the red carpet.

Grammys 2018

3) They both support each other.


Style Girl 💁🏽 @hennessycarolina and she look like my momma 😍

4) They are both fierce as hell.

WARNING: These videos contain mature content.


💪🏾

These two are serious #sistergoals.

