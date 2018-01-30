Cardi B and G-Eazy get animated

Viral cartoonist 'Rough Sketchz' has animated rap videos for 'Bartier Cardi,' 'No Limit' and many more
Photo: Instagram: Rough Sketchz - Rapper Cardi B is animated in a music clip for 'Bartier Cardi.' The artist, known as 'Rough Sketchz,' has animated clips of rappers such as 2Pac, Lil Uzi Vert and Nate Dogg.
Colleen Baker
Jan 30 | 5:35 PM EST

Artist Rough Sketchz is one of our newest favorite Instagram account to follow.

The cartoonist has animated some of our favorite rappers - and the music industry has taken notice.

His latest projects include videos for G-Eazy's 'No Limit' remix and Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi' featuring 21 Savage.

WARNING: These videos include mature language.

Cardi liked the clip so much that she shared it to her Instagram page, racking up almost one and a half million likes within four hours of posting it.

BARTIER CARDI

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Sketchz has even taken on Lil Uzi Vert, 2Pac and Kodak Black.

He does not stop at single clips either. He has gone as far as to produce a full-length music video for NAV.

