Cardi B and G-Eazy get animated

Photo: Instagram: Rough Sketchz - Rapper Cardi B is animated in a music clip for 'Bartier Cardi.' The artist, known as 'Rough Sketchz,' has animated clips of rappers such as 2Pac, Lil Uzi Vert and Nate Dogg.
By:
Colleen BakerJan 30 | 5:35 PM EST
Artist Rough Sketchz is one of our newest favorite Instagram account to follow.
The cartoonist has animated some of our favorite rappers - and the music industry has taken notice.
His latest projects include videos for G-Eazy's 'No Limit' remix and Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi' featuring 21 Savage.
WARNING: These videos include mature language.
Cardi liked the clip so much that she shared it to her Instagram page, racking up almost one and a half million likes within four hours of posting it.
Sketchz has even taken on Lil Uzi Vert, 2Pac and Kodak Black.
He does not stop at single clips either. He has gone as far as to produce a full-length music video for NAV.