Bono gifts personalized note to Cardi B at the Grammys

Cardi B was living her best life at the Grammy Awards last night.

One of Cardi's favorite moments of the night came after she she receive a personalized, handwritten note from U2 frontman, Bono.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

Other highlights of Cardi's night included a knockout performance with Bruno Mars, and two nominations for 'Best Rap Performance' and 'Best Rap Song.'



Although Cardi did not take home any awards, we have no doubt that she still enjoyed her night along with her sister - Hennessy - by her side.

Grammys 2018 A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:08pm PST





LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM😏 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jan 28, 2018 at 5:10pm PST



