Bono gifts personalized note to Cardi B at the Grammys

The Grammy-nominated rapper was beyond excited when she received a handwritten note from the U2 frontman
Photo: Getty Images // Instagram: Cardi B - Rapper Cardi B posts a video reaction at the Grammy Awards after receiving a personalized note from U2 frontman, Bono on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Cardi was nominated for 'Best Rap Song' and 'Best Rap Performance.'
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 29 | 12:45 PM EST

Cardi B was living her best life at the Grammy Awards last night.

One of Cardi's favorite moments of the night came after she she receive a personalized, handwritten note from U2 frontman, Bono.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

I️ CANT BELIEVE IT !!

I️ CANT BELIEVE IT !!

Other highlights of Cardi's night included a knockout performance with Bruno Mars, and two nominations for 'Best Rap Performance' and 'Best Rap Song.'


Although Cardi did not take home any awards, we have no doubt that she still enjoyed her night along with her sister - Hennessy - by her side.

Bronx made ,Highbridge raised @hennessycarolina

Bronx made ,Highbridge raised

Grammys 2018

Grammys 2018


LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM😏

LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM😏


Sisters Keeper💎

Sisters Keeper💎

