Belly drops hypnotizing video featuring The Weeknd in "What You Want"

They're giving their fans what they want

Belly gets The Weeknd to join him in his newest music video "What You Want."

The video directed by Colin Tilley was filmed at a correctional facility.

In the visuals, the two hang out in a pyramid on the prison grounds and then cruise around in a classic convertible. Then, female models in glossy outfits while they slice into a cake made of rolled up cash.

The track is to debut on Belly's newest upcoming LP "Midnight Zone."

Take a look at the full music video below.

