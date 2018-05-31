Hip Hop
Belly drops hypnotizing video featuring The Weeknd in "What You Want"
They're giving their fans what they want
Univision Radio,May 31, 2018 – 12:29 PM EDT
Belly gets The Weeknd to join him in his newest music video "What You Want."
The video directed by Colin Tilley was filmed at a correctional facility.
In the visuals, the two hang out in a pyramid on the prison grounds and then cruise around in a classic convertible. Then, female models in glossy outfits while they slice into a cake made of rolled up cash.
The track is to debut on Belly's newest upcoming LP "Midnight Zone."
Take a look at the full music video below.