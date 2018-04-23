Belly attacked at Coachella by security

It was the second weekend of Coachella and near the end of The Weeknd's set on Friday (April 20), rapper Belly got several blows by the festival's security detail.

In this video that TMZ obtained, it shows the security guards in the red t-shirts repeatedly going at the Palestinian-Jordanian-Canadian rapper.

It is not known why security went after Belly, but according to the video he took some good hits.



Later, the 30-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer Tweeted: "20 of you p****es couldn't take me off my feet."