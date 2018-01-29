Amber Rose updates fans after medical procedure

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images - ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose attends AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour -Atlanta at Clark Atlanta Univeristy on April 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
By:
Univision RadioJan 29 | 4:56 PM EST
34-year-old Amber Rose took to social media to make sure her fans know that she is okay after getting breast reduction surgery.
Amber Rose says on her Instagram story:
“Look how much smaller they are. I really went down a lot,” she said. “I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a 36-H. I was really, really big, and I think now I might actually just be a D cup, which is, like, really small for me.”
Rose also posted to Instagram thanking the medical facility that took care of her during the procedure.
The hip hop star also revealed that she had cellulite treatment on her legs and butt and wishes to share the results very soon.