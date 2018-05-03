Música
G-Eazy arrested in Sweden
The rapper possessed narcotics
Univision Radio-May 3, 2018 – 12:40 PM EDT
The "No Limit" rapper was arrested in Sweden for posession of narcotics and the use of narcotics. G-Eazy was also booked on the suspicion of assault.
The 28-year-old was being hostile and aggressive at a nightclub after his show on "The Beautiful & Damned" tour in Stockholm.
Reports state that the club's security guards tried to de-escalating the situation. The situation turned when Gerald started throwing punches, hitting one of the security staff multiple times in the face.
When the rapper was detained, authorities found cocaine in his pocket. Additional details have not been released yet.