French Montana becomes a U.S. citizen

Karim Kharbouch or better known as French Montana is now a citizen of the United States of America. Montana was officially sworn in at a ceremony that took place in New Jersey on Wednesday (June 13th).

Montana originally applied for his citizenship in February of 2017. The process was a lengthy one. Montana had to take a test and recite the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance.

At the age of 13, Montana had immigated to the United States from his home country of Morocco with his family. The 33-year-old rapper is now eligible to vote in the 2020 elections and get a U.S. Passport.

Montana is shown on video singing his own version of the national anthem.

Congratulations to French Montana! He is officially a United States citizen! 👏🇺🇸 @FrencHMonTanA pic.twitter.com/4NLD0uVaId — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 14, 2018