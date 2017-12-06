The City of San Antonio officially announces New Year's Celebration line up





To ring in the New Year and also in celebration of San Antonio turning 300 years old, downtown will transform into a huge celebration like no other.

Taking place on 8 acres of Hemisfair grounds, there will be two stages of entertainment as well as beer gardens and VIP areas.

The line-up for the New Year Tricentennial event will include:

- REO Speedwagon

- Pat Benatar

- Little Joe y La Familia

- The Los Bandoleros

- Bidi Bidi Banda