Teen contracts infection after being buried in sand

June 18th was supposed to be a fun time at the beach for 17-year-old Michael Dumas. He and 17 other boys from his Memphis, Tennesseee church had decided to hit the Pompano Beach for a good time.

The day after, Michael returned home to a painful earache followed by several rashes he found on his feet then realized they had spread across other areas of his body.

Michael's mother, Kelli Mulhollen Dumas immediately took him to the family doctor to get him checked out and that's when they discovered that Michael was infected by hookworms.

Doctors had found the hookworms buried beneath his skin and found one of the hookworms measuring three inches in length.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, hookworms are a parasite that typically spread to other humans through fecal matter of an infected person. If the contaminated feces was left after someone defecates, the hookworm larvae can penetrate the skin of the individual who come in contact with it. This can occur when someone walks across the ground with their bare feet.



According to Kelli, she said that five other people in the group had tested positive for hookworms.

In the few past weeks, Michael had been treated by being given a series of medications to treat the infection. Michael had also went through a few cryotherapy sessions which a person is put into an chamber at a low temperature.

Kelli shared photos of her son's infection and is raising awareness about the importance of wearing footwear at the beach. Her post on Facebook on July 20th had reached almost 2,000 comments with over 10,000 shares.