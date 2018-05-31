Eventos Locales
Sign-up to see Ginette Claudette live inside the Uforia Lounge San Antonio.
She will have a little jam session, answer some questions and meet her fans
Univision Radio,May 31, 2018 – 3:42 PM EDT
Ginette Claudette has been singing R&B since she was 3 years old. The 19-year-old uses music to keep her balanced. Claudette says: "Music is my outlet. It's what keeps me sane."
At the age of 12, Claudette picked up a guitar and started writing songs. Now she is sharing studio time with some industry veterans such as Rico Love, Mario Winans and many others.