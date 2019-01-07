Save the date for the MLK Youth Summit

The Living Life to the Fullest Youth Summit is happneing on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Sam Houston High School (4635 E. Houston).

Registaration begins at 8:30am at the High School for ages 4 - 24.

Continuing Martin Luther King, Jr's dream, this one-day youth summit will interact with the city's young age groups with thoughts and discussion.

This year, parents are invited to watch a special screening of the documentary Resilience, which is about medical studies that link heart disease to childhood experiences. After the film, there will be a discussion on the effects of childhood experience.

The youth summit will provide a free lunch for all of the registered attendees - youth and adults.