Russ will perform at the AT&T Center this October
The "Losin Control" rapper is coming to the Alamo City this fall
Univision Radio,Jul 16, 2018 – 11:57 AM EDT
Rapper Russ will be performing inside the AT&T Center on October 31st part of his "I See You Tour Part 2."
Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, at 10am pre-sale and on Friday, the tickets go on sale to the general public.
98.5 The Beat will have tickets before you can buy them. Tune in to 98.5 The Beat and listen for your chance to call in (1-800-440-0985) and win!