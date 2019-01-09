/
Rudy Gay to miss game against Grizzlies

This is the second game he'll miss
Jan 9, 2019 – 10:27 AM EST

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay has been ruled out for the game on Wednesday night (Jan. 9) against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gay had played 25 minutes with 9 points on the board against Memphis on Saturday (Jan. 5) but he wasn't fully healed. Gay sat out during the Pistons game on January 7th.

Gay had injured his wrist during the Los Angeles Clippers game on December 29th. To recover from a sprained left wrist, by the looks of it Gay will be sitting out a few games to recover.

Get well Rudy!

