Neighbors complain about man working in his yard

Stuart, FL - Neighbors get a rude awakening every day in their South Florida community about one particular man. The man reportedly works on his car, mows the lawn, takes out the trash and does other various tasks outside in his front lawn completely naked.

The unclothed individual has been complained on several times to police. Authorities said there is nothing they can do because the man isn't breaking any law. The cops said as long as the man isn't touching himself inappropriately, there's nothing they can say to the man because he is on his very own property.

A local county sheriff stated: "I have seen these people stand on their front step, buck naked, both of them, and talk to a police officer, sheriff department. The sheriff's department told me to turn my head."

WPBF news had stopped by to talk to the man but he declined the interview because he told the TV station that his family were private people.