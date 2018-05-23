Man returns hundreds of Whataburger table tents

23-year-old Joseph Mora returned 150 orange and white Whataburger table tents to their rightful owner at the restaurant in La Vernia, TX.

Here's us on our last night together 💔 pic.twitter.com/4dA5KcWgHd — whataburglar (@thebuhustallion) May 21, 2018

The quick video shows Mora walking up to the counter and handing the employee a shopping bag full of the numbers. When the employee saw all of the returned table tents, they shook hands.

Parted ways with my collection over over 150 @Whataburger numbers today. Gotta straighten my life up before I get married next weekend pic.twitter.com/3VK7ukcqvY — whataburglar (@thebuhustallion) May 21, 2018

Whataburger was pleased with him returning the table numbers and sent him some swag.

Wow this is awesome pic.twitter.com/KUerCrltmI — whataburglar (@thebuhustallion) May 21, 2018

According to the restaurant, they go through 1.2 million table tents each year and only cost $.25 cents to make. There are about 96 numbered tents that the restaurant must re-order each month.