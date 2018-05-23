/
Man returns hundreds of Whataburger table tents

The burger chain gave him some swag for returning their property

23-year-old Joseph Mora returned 150 orange and white Whataburger table tents to their rightful owner at the restaurant in La Vernia, TX.

The man had stated on a Twitter post saying: " Parted ways with my collection over 150 Whataburger numbers today. Gotta straighten my life up before I get married next week.

The quick video shows Mora walking up to the counter and handing the employee a shopping bag full of the numbers. When the employee saw all of the returned table tents, they shook hands.

Whataburger was pleased with him returning the table numbers and sent him some swag.

According to the restaurant, they go through 1.2 million table tents each year and only cost $.25 cents to make. There are about 96 numbered tents that the restaurant must re-order each month.