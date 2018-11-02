Kevin Hart shows love to San Antonio

Kevin Hart had made a stop in San Antonio on November 1st inside a packed AT&T Center. Hart brought out his phone to make a thank you video for his fans coming out to enjoy the show that was "off the chain."

"I experienced energy that I've never experienced before." said Hart to the 15,000 fans in attendance.

Several people on social media want to see Hart return to San Antonio with Tiffany Haddish because of his recent movie "Night School".

Also, we want to remind you that Hart is a Spurs fan in a video appearance with the Coyote while wearing a Spurs jersey and a silver and black sombrero chanting "Go Spurs Go."