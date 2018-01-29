Kevin Hart announces "The Irresponsible Tour"

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart announced that he is making stops in major cities across the globe. The comedian will be making a stop on November 1st when he performs at the AT&T Center.

When the 48-year-old comedian went on his "What Now" tour, he had quickly sold out arenas. Tickets are predicted to sell quickly for his performances. You can get your tickets from LiveNation.com starting on Wednesday, January 31st at 11am.