Kevin Hart announces "The Irresponsible Tour"

The comedian / actor has made San Antonio a stop.
By:
Univision Radio
Jan 29 | 3:48 PM EST

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart announced that he is making stops in major cities across the globe. The comedian will be making a stop on November 1st when he performs at the AT&T Center.

When the 48-year-old comedian went on his "What Now" tour, he had quickly sold out arenas. Tickets are predicted to sell quickly for his performances. You can get your tickets from LiveNation.com starting on Wednesday, January 31st at 11am.

Since his last tour, Hart had been making big moves in the film industry with titles such as "Jumanji", and voicing "Captain Underpants" for "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie".

Artículos Relacionados

  1. San Antonio showed up to the 40th Cowboy Breakfast Friday morning
  2. Luke Nasty inside the Uforia Lounge
  3. Charlie Wilson and Keith Sweat take over Alamodome
  4. Catch the annual Rodeo cattle drive on February 3rd
  5. 22nd annual César E. Chávez March set for March 24th