Kawhi Leonard speaks out in letter for first time after trade

Kawhi Leonard wrote a letter to his family, the Spurs organization, Coach Popovich, the fans, and everyone else that he wanted to thank.

The letter was written in a purple font and signed with his signature logo.

The letter says:

San Antonio,

I have been going back and forth the last fefw weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!

My family and I want to say THANK YOU to the entire Spurs organization and the people and fans of San Antonio.

THANK YOU to every one of my teammates I've played with over my seven years in the NBA.

THANK YOU Pop I'll always be grateful for my growth under your guidance.

THANK YOU to the fans! There is not a more passionate or dedicated fan based than what I've witnessed in San Antonio.

Through all the ups and downs - I'm glad there were many more ups! - I'll never forget what we have shared and accomplished together.

While I'm looking forward to the next chapter in my career, I'll always remember the city and the people of San Antonio!

THANK YOU!

- Kawhi Leonard



The San Antonio Spurs traded Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for Raptor's small forward DeMar DeRozan in the off season.