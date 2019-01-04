Join us in the 2019 Martin Luther King March

Join your Univision television and radio family at the Martin Luther King, Jr. March on Monday, January 19, 2019 at 10am.

The 3-mile walk begins at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy (3501 Martin Luther King Drive) and ends at Pittman-Sullivan park (1101 Iowa).

The route takes marches through San Antonio historic Eastside in rememberance of Dr. King.

The march in San Antonio is one of the nation's largest and last year over 300,000 people marched in Dr. King's honor.

Experience one of San Antonio's extrodinary and signature events that brings people of all walks of life together.

The march is free and open to the public, so grab your walking shoes, tell your family & friends to join us on January 19th.