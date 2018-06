98.5 The Beat presents Beats and Burgers





July 14th starting at 7pm





The Well 5539 UTSA Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78249





Free Admission + All Ages Welcome





Once we hit capacity, no more people will be allowed into the show.





Get the Beat Burger Combo for $9.85 (includes drink & fries) all-night long!









See performances by

A.CHAL



REXGOTBANDZ



RONNY KASH











Keep it locked to 98.5 The Beat to win meet & greet passes.