J Cole coming to San Antonio

The tour includes special guest Young Thug

J. Cole has announced he will start his KOD Tour with Young Thug promoting his new album KOD. The 34-date tour kicks off in Miami on August 9th and will have a stop in cities across North America such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York, San Antonio and Oakland.

This will be Moe Dee's fifth studio album following his platinum-selling album 4 Your Eyez Only.

KOD has sold 397K album units while surpassing 322 million audio streams.

J. Cole KOD Tour Dates:

Aug 9 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug 11 - Tampa, FL - Amelia Arena
Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center*
Aug 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Aug 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Aug 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug 22 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
Aug 29 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
Sep 2 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sep 5 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Sept 12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena*
Sep 13 - Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sep 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Sep 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Sep 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sep 23 - Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Sep 26 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
Sep 28 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*
Oct 4 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre
Oct 5 - Montreal - Bell Centre
Oct 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Oct 8 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*
Oct 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

*Young Thug not performing