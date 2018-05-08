J Cole coming to San Antonio
J. Cole has announced he will start his KOD Tour with Young Thug promoting his new album KOD. The 34-date tour kicks off in Miami on August 9th and will have a stop in cities across North America such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York, San Antonio and Oakland.
This will be Moe Dee's fifth studio album following his platinum-selling album 4 Your Eyez Only.
KOD has sold 397K album units while surpassing 322 million audio streams.
J. Cole KOD Tour Dates:
Aug 9 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug 11 - Tampa, FL - Amelia Arena
Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center*
Aug 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Aug 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Aug 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug 22 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
Aug 29 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
Sep 2 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sep 5 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Sept 12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena*
Sep 13 - Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sep 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Sep 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Sep 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sep 23 - Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Sep 26 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
Sep 28 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*
Oct 4 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre
Oct 5 - Montreal - Bell Centre
Oct 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Oct 8 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*
Oct 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
*Young Thug not performing