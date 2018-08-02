Eventos Locales
Dog celebrates 15 years with quinceañera
Other dogs are sad they didn't get invited
Univision Radio,Aug 2, 2018 – 4:13 PM EDT
Corpus Christi, Texas dog mom Miranda Sanchez just threw her dog Lupita Conchita a quinceañera party celebrating 15 years of life.
Sanchez had went all out with decorations, flowers, cupcakes, and a custom cake that said "Happy Birthday Lupita." How adorable!
Since the post went viral, several people are posting photos of their own dog saying things like "why didn't I get invited?"