Dog celebrates 15 years with quinceañera

Other dogs are sad they didn't get invited
Aug 2, 2018 – 4:13 PM EDT

Corpus Christi, Texas dog mom Miranda Sanchez just threw her dog Lupita Conchita a quinceañera party celebrating 15 years of life.

Sanchez had went all out with decorations, flowers, cupcakes, and a custom cake that said "Happy Birthday Lupita." How adorable!

Since the post went viral, several people are posting photos of their own dog saying things like "why didn't I get invited?"

