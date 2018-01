Join Univision San Antonio Noticias 41, Que Buena, KXTN 107.5, 98.5 The Beat and Latino Mix 95.1 at the 50th MLK March taking place on Monday, January 15, 2018.

The march will start at 10am at the MLK Academy (3501 MLK Drive) and ends 2.75 miles later at Pittman-Sullivan Park (1101 Iowa).