Report say that Avicii killed himself
Statement said that "he wanted to find peace"
Univision Radio-Apr 26, 2018 – 12:52 PM EDT
The family of Tim Bergling or better known as Avicii died on April 20, 2018 in Muscat, Oman. A statement by the family has said that the artist had took his own life.
The family wrote a statement that was translated from Swedish.
Police had confirmed that there were no suspcion in his death. Avicii had been dealing with health issues such as acute pancreatitis caused by excessive drinking.
Avicii had his gallbladder removed in 2014.
