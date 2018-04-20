EDM superstar, Avicii dead at 28

Sweedish musician Tim Bergling or known as Avicii died at 28 in Muscat, Oman Friday (April 20).

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii had told Rolling Stone last year: "It's very easy to become too attached to partying. You become lonely and get anxieties. It becomes toxic."

In 2013, Avicii told Time magazine: "Yeah, I was drinking way too much, partying in general way too much. Then I got a pancreatitis attack (at 21), which is very rare. So that forced me to do a 180 and stop drinking."



