EDM superstar, Avicii dead at 28
Sweedish musician Tim Bergling or known as Avicii died at 28 in Muscat, Oman Friday (April 20).
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."
Avicii had told Rolling Stone last year: "It's very easy to become too attached to partying. You become lonely and get anxieties. It becomes toxic."
In 2013, Avicii told Time magazine: "Yeah, I was drinking way too much, partying in general way too much. Then I got a pancreatitis attack (at 21), which is very rare. So that forced me to do a 180 and stop drinking."
Celebrities react to the death of Avicii
My heartfelt condolences to Tim's family and close friends. I can't express how deeply sad I am. Meeting him changed my life. He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he's gone.— Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc) April 20, 2018
Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018
RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018
Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018
devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018
At a loss for words...Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018